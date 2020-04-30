Makhura: At worst, up to 500k jobs may be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19

The premier was leading a briefing of the provincial coronavirus command council in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has predicted up to half a million job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic as the worst scenario possible.

Premier David Makhura was leading a briefing of the provincial coronavirus command council in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

While officials have welcomed the gradual re-opening of the economy from Friday, the government has also laid bare the financial impact of the virus.

With 1,408 known infections and 11 COVID-19-related fatalities, there are fears Gauteng may never be the same after the pandemic.

The country's economic hub has presented a best and worst case scenario while outlining the possible economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Either way, job losses are inevitable with up to 250,000 people expected to be out of work - at best.

Makhura said there was no avoiding a recession.

He said the pandemic was far from over and warned against complacency.

Meanwhile, with more workers expected back in the province as government eases lockdown regulations, the premier has given an assurance that government will ramp up its screening and testing capabilities to stay ahead of the outbreak.

Makhura said dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the province was going to be a big mountain to climb.

Makhura said the pandemic had presented an existential threat to the province, which was also battling high poverty and density numbers.

He said measures such as social distancing, should be part of the new normal.

“I want to say that as the Gauteng province, we really are a province that feels that the national lockdown had a very positive impact on slowing the infection rate. All the measures that were in the national lockdown, just from a positive point of view, has helped us to slow down the infection rate.”

Makhura said more than 70 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to hospital, with five on ventilators.

The province is planning to double its testing capabilities to 3,000 per day by the start of the flu season.

He said they were bracing for a possible surge in infections come the winter season.

“Instead of putting too many field hospitals, we are putting this infrastructure with an additional 1,700 beds, which will be added to expand our existing capacity so that we can use these beds beyond COVID-19.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.