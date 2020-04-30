View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Lesufi: More can be done to help Booysens residents with food access

A protest erupted at the Booysens informal settlement this week, where residents demanded food parcels promised to them by government.

Gauteng acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi on 15 April 2020 received over 10,000 food parcels and other supplies from social partners to help those in need during the lockdown. The supplies will be stored at the central warehouse and Johannesburg Food Bank. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi on 15 April 2020 received over 10,000 food parcels and other supplies from social partners to help those in need during the lockdown. The supplies will be stored at the central warehouse and Johannesburg Food Bank. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi believes that the delivery of food parcels would not assist the situation in Booysens in the long-term.

Food parcels were distributed to distressed communities on Wednesday as the country battled to fight COVID-19.

A protest erupted at the Booysens informal settlement this week, where residents demanded food parcels promised to them by government.

Thanks to the engagement between community leaders and senior government officials, the food parcels were finally delivered.

Lesufi visited the area on Wednesday, saying that more should be done.

"What we need to do is for us to ensure that administratively, we speed up the registration of those that need help so that they can get money into their pockets and they can go buy whatever they want to buy instead of having this huge logistical nightmare," he said.

Most Booysens residents made a living by collecting items for recycling. They were thankful for the quick response to their demands.

"I feel better because I was hungry but now I’m alright because I’ve got food," said one resident.

WATCH: Residents of Booysens informal settlement: We live in squalor

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA