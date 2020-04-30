Lesufi: More can be done to help Booysens residents with food access

A protest erupted at the Booysens informal settlement this week, where residents demanded food parcels promised to them by government.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi believes that the delivery of food parcels would not assist the situation in Booysens in the long-term.

Food parcels were distributed to distressed communities on Wednesday as the country battled to fight COVID-19.

Thanks to the engagement between community leaders and senior government officials, the food parcels were finally delivered.

Lesufi visited the area on Wednesday, saying that more should be done.

"What we need to do is for us to ensure that administratively, we speed up the registration of those that need help so that they can get money into their pockets and they can go buy whatever they want to buy instead of having this huge logistical nightmare," he said.

Most Booysens residents made a living by collecting items for recycling. They were thankful for the quick response to their demands.

"I feel better because I was hungry but now I’m alright because I’ve got food," said one resident.

