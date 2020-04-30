Lesufi: More can be done to help Booysens residents with food access
A protest erupted at the Booysens informal settlement this week, where residents demanded food parcels promised to them by government.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi believes that the delivery of food parcels would not assist the situation in Booysens in the long-term.
Food parcels were distributed to distressed communities on Wednesday as the country battled to fight COVID-19.
A protest erupted at the Booysens informal settlement this week, where residents demanded food parcels promised to them by government.
Thanks to the engagement between community leaders and senior government officials, the food parcels were finally delivered.
Lesufi visited the area on Wednesday, saying that more should be done.
"What we need to do is for us to ensure that administratively, we speed up the registration of those that need help so that they can get money into their pockets and they can go buy whatever they want to buy instead of having this huge logistical nightmare," he said.
Most Booysens residents made a living by collecting items for recycling. They were thankful for the quick response to their demands.
"I feel better because I was hungry but now I’m alright because I’ve got food," said one resident.
WATCH: Residents of Booysens informal settlement: We live in squalor
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
More in Local
-
WC govt awaiting feedback on resuming construction under Level 4 lockdown
-
Govt concerned about possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases - Patel
-
KZN Education MEC wants Lamola to step in and speed up school vandalism cases
-
Social campaigner Denis Goldberg dies at 87
-
USA's Pompeo criticises SA, Qatar for accepting doctors from Cuba
-
UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.