KZN Education MEC wants Lamola to step in and speed up school vandalism cases

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said a total of 225 schools were vandalised since the start of the nationwide lockdown.

FILE: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at an inter-ministerial briefing on the coronavirus in Pretoria on 13 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday said he was disappointed with the slow progress in cases involving vandalism at the province’s public schools and he wanted Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to step in.

Mshengu said a total of 225 schools were vandalised since the start of the nationwide lockdown.

The MEC claimed crime syndicates were destroying public infrastructure in a bid to force the department to give them security and construction tenders.

He said that despite raising his frustration with Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli and the provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, there had not been a single conviction.

“We are arranging a meeting with the Minister of Justice because we want to raise our frustration to say, ‘there’s never been a single conviction on any case related to vandalism and break-ins into our schools,’” Mshengu said.

While nine people linked to recent attacks were arrested so far, Mshengu said he did not have much hope.

“There are other suspects that were arrested for other burglaries that happened before, but there has not been a single conviction. All that happens is that they get arrested, get given bail, and roam around our streets,” he said.

Mshengu further lambasted the justice system, saying the low conviction rate made it difficult for government to send a strong message that crime did not pay.

