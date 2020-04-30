KZN Education MEC wants Lamola to step in and speed up school vandalism cases
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said a total of 225 schools were vandalised since the start of the nationwide lockdown.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday said he was disappointed with the slow progress in cases involving vandalism at the province’s public schools and he wanted Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to step in.
Mshengu said a total of 225 schools were vandalised since the start of the nationwide lockdown.
The MEC claimed crime syndicates were destroying public infrastructure in a bid to force the department to give them security and construction tenders.
He said that despite raising his frustration with Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli and the provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, there had not been a single conviction.
“We are arranging a meeting with the Minister of Justice because we want to raise our frustration to say, ‘there’s never been a single conviction on any case related to vandalism and break-ins into our schools,’” Mshengu said.
While nine people linked to recent attacks were arrested so far, Mshengu said he did not have much hope.
“There are other suspects that were arrested for other burglaries that happened before, but there has not been a single conviction. All that happens is that they get arrested, get given bail, and roam around our streets,” he said.
Mshengu further lambasted the justice system, saying the low conviction rate made it difficult for government to send a strong message that crime did not pay.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Court to hear testimony from Minerals Council in Amcu case against DMRE
-
WC govt awaiting feedback on resuming construction under Level 4 lockdown
-
Lesufi: More can be done to help Booysens residents with food access
-
Govt concerned about possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases - Patel
-
Social campaigner Denis Goldberg dies at 87
-
USA's Pompeo criticises SA, Qatar for accepting doctors from Cuba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.