India's Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (67) dies after leukemia battle

Kapoor, the scion of a famed industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Indian Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor addresses a press conference for Hindi film ‘Kapoor & Sons’ in Mumbai on 25 March 2016. Picture: AFP.
Indian Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor addresses a press conference for Hindi film ‘Kapoor & Sons’ in Mumbai on 25 March 2016. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

MUMBAI - Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated movies such as Bobby and _Mera Naam Joker _made by the Bollywood film industry, died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor (67) the scion of a famed industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the family said in a statement.

Kapoor’s death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as Life of Pi and Jurassic World, and had also suffered from cancer.

