‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown
On Thursday night, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced a new set of regulations under level four, which would come into effect on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - With many lockdown conditions set to continue, most lives are much different from what they were just a few months ago.
Some South Africans are looking forward to a small window of normality.
From morning jogs, returning to work and finally eating food that is not prepared in their homes, there is growing excitement over the partial easing of the lockdown on Friday, with some South Africans ready to take advantage of the amended regulations.
“It’s such a relief, we are going to have fresh air again to open up your lungs and smell the roses outside,” one citizen said.
“I am excited for Chicken Licken,” another said.
However, following government’s U-turn on the sale of cigarettes, curfews and the continued restriction of movement, some said there was no difference between level four and level five of the lockdown.
“It is 4.9 lockdown, the only thing that they are doing is making changes in the economy.”
Level four has given people a once-off allowance to move between provinces, while a range of sectors will also be open for business from on Friday.
