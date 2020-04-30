Horn of Africa to face unprecedented threat to food security, warns UN agency
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN said the region had five million children under the age of five who were acutely malnourished.
PRETORIA - The United Nations (UN) has warned of an unprecedented threat to food security in the Horn of Africa.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN said the region had five million children under the age of five who were acutely malnourished.
The Horn of Africa is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, a plague of locusts, and seasonal flooding.
The FAO said swarms of desert locusts were forming and maturing in Kenya and Ethiopia.
The hoppers being born under ideal breeding conditions would be fully formed locusts flying and landing on crops in June and July, which is the height of the harvest.
Insecticide stocks were exhausted and could not be replenished because of the COVID-19 pandemic which is spreading through the region three times faster than it was a month ago.
More in Africa
-
Sacu: COVID-19 costing members states R7bn in revenue every month
-
Eswatini records 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 91
-
Lesotho citizens ‘stranded’ in SA quadruples to 13,000 in 48 hours
-
Senegal launches huge aid scheme amid pandemic
-
African free trade deal postponed due to coronavirus
-
Over 3,000 Lesotho nationals stranded in SA plea for food, medication, permits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.