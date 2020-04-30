Govt concerned about possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases - Patel

However, government said it needed to balance the re-opening of the economy with stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel on Wednesday said government was concerned about a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country because of the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions.

However, government said it needed to balance the reopening of the economy with stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patel said they were trusting South Africans would adhere to the rules. He said the decision to ease some restrictions was not taken lightly and based on scientific research and advice.

“Because the scientists are telling us that we must prepare for a strong period where the virus will still be circulating very actively in our economy and society at least for six to eight months. It will now shape our thinking going forward,” he said.

Patel said the regulations were not set in stone and would be regularly reviewed depending on whether they yield positive or negative results.

