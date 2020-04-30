View all in Latest
Gauteng authorities crack down on Orange Farm lockdown non-compliance

There’ve been numerous complaints that residents of Orange Farm and nearby Evaton are openly defying the law, risking the spread of coronavirus infections.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela (front) and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko (back) lead a law enforcement operation in the south of Johannesburg to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations on 30 April 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela (front) and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko (back) lead a law enforcement operation in the south of Johannesburg to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations on 30 April 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

ORANGE FARM - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko are leading a law enforcement operation in the south of Johannesburg to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations.

There’ve been numerous complaints that residents of Orange Farm and nearby Evaton are openly defying the law, risking the spread of coronavirus infections.

The latest figures show that in Johannesburg’s Region G, which includes Orange Farm, at least 50 people have tested positive for the virus.

For many days now, most residents here have flouted lockdown regulations and can still be seen roaming the streets.

Earlier, Eyewitness News saw long queues of people at a local mall as well as a clinic, with no social distancing applied.

But now the authorities are stepping in.

Information leaflets are being distributed at the mall to educate residents about the dangers of coronavirus while officials are also encouraging those who are there to obey the rules.

MEC Faith Mazibuko is adamant that the regulations must be adhered to.

"We are here to ensure that we educate our people and emphasise to them the importance of helping each other not to spread the virus."

It’s hoped that the messages will filter down to residents as the government ramps up efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 30 April 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

