Gauteng authorities crack down on Orange Farm lockdown non-compliance
ORANGE FARM - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko are leading a law enforcement operation in the south of Johannesburg to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations.
There’ve been numerous complaints that residents of Orange Farm and nearby Evaton are openly defying the law, risking the spread of coronavirus infections.
The latest figures show that in Johannesburg’s Region G, which includes Orange Farm, at least 50 people have tested positive for the virus.
#sapsGP Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt General Elias Mawela and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Ms Faith Mazibuko are leading multidisciplinary forces at the Taxi Rank in Orange Farm to ensure that #LockdownSA regulations are adhered to. NP pic.twitter.com/uEACWmK2y1— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 30, 2020
We are in Orange Farms with PC Lt. Gen. Mawela, Emfuleni Public Safety MMC, District Commissioner and various Heads of Traffic. We are educating the community about Level 4 Regulations.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2020
NB: From tomorrow it is compulsory to wear a mask or cover with a scarf. pic.twitter.com/mxBVXizzJp
We have discovered expired chicken livers, gizzards, necks and margarine at Roots Butchery in Eyethu Mall in Orange Farms.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2020
All these were on shelves to be sold to consumers. pic.twitter.com/NBDlIDncbC
For many days now, most residents here have flouted lockdown regulations and can still be seen roaming the streets.
Earlier, Eyewitness News saw long queues of people at a local mall as well as a clinic, with no social distancing applied.
But now the authorities are stepping in.
Information leaflets are being distributed at the mall to educate residents about the dangers of coronavirus while officials are also encouraging those who are there to obey the rules.
MEC Faith Mazibuko is adamant that the regulations must be adhered to.
"We are here to ensure that we educate our people and emphasise to them the importance of helping each other not to spread the virus."
It’s hoped that the messages will filter down to residents as the government ramps up efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
