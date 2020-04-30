Evaton butchery found selling expired meat and food

The expired goods included chicken livers, gizzards, necks and margarine. Some of the food had been repacked and resold to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - A shocking discovery was made on Thursday morning at Roots Butchery at Evaton Mall in the south Gauteng region when food and meat with expiry dates going back to 2019 were discovered by law enforcement agencies.

An operation led by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela led to the discovery.

Cardboard pieces were even found inside some chicken packs.

#ExpiredFood The discovery was made during an inspection operation by led by MEC Faith Mazibuko and various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng in the Vaal area.

Pics: @FaithMazibukoSA pic.twitter.com/ZhxOrf3WDV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2020

These chicken pieces have cardboard pieces inside the packaging. When we asked the manager why there are cardboards inside, he could not respond.



The packages were removed from fridges. pic.twitter.com/kBPn7bQkBK — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 30, 2020

Last week, a similar operation led to the discovery of expired goods at a butchery near the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto. The owner was arrested and the business closed.