Evaton butchery found selling expired meat and food

The expired goods included chicken livers, gizzards, necks and margarine. Some of the food had been repacked and resold to the public.

Expired meat sold at a butchery in Evaton. Picture: Faith Mazibuko.
Expired meat sold at a butchery in Evaton. Picture: Faith Mazibuko.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A shocking discovery was made on Thursday morning at Roots Butchery at Evaton Mall in the south Gauteng region when food and meat with expiry dates going back to 2019 were discovered by law enforcement agencies.

An operation led by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Elias Mawela led to the discovery.

The expired goods included chicken livers, gizzards, necks and margarine. Some of the food had been repacked and resold to the public.

Cardboard pieces were even found inside some chicken packs.

Last week, a similar operation led to the discovery of expired goods at a butchery near the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto. The owner was arrested and the business closed.

