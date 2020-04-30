Denis Goldberg hailed for caring deeply about the poor

Goldberg, who suffered from cancer, passed away at his home in Cape Town on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran Denis Goldberg has been hailed for caring deeply about the poor, his selflessness and for his bravery during the Rivonia Trial.

Goldberg, who suffered from cancer, passed away at his home in Cape Town on Wednesday night. He was 87-year-old.

Goldberg served 22 years in prison after the apartheid police arrested him for his role in the armed struggle.

He made many sacrifices and spent years fighting for the freedom of all South Africans.

But later in his life, while battling with cancer, he was not afraid to stand up and still defend the country and the hard-earned freedom.

His friend and veteran Ronnie Kasrils said Goldberg was a remarkable leader who never gave up.

“Even when he had cancer, he had an oxygen mask in the car, and he'd go out to communities."

Many said his legacy of caring for the country's most vulnerable and poor would never be forgotten.