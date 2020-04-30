DA wants Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile suspended following Tshwane ruling

Judge President Dustan Mlambo on Wednesday declared the decision as unlawful and set it aside, accusing the provincial government of interference in the affairs of the metro.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday called on Gauteng local government (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile to be suspended after the North Gauteng High Court’s judgment overturned the provincial government’s decision to place the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality under administration and dissolve its council.

Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the dissolution of the council, claiming that the metro had failed to provide services.

An administrator has since been appointed and fresh elections are meant to take place in less than three months.

“This judgment confirms what the DA has said since the start of the disruptions to the Tshwane council: that this decision to place Tshwane under administration was nothing but a poorly disguised attempt to take back, undemocratically, what the ANC had lost at the ballot box. This is why the judgment is a big victory for democracy, and a serious setback for those intent on undermining it,” said DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.