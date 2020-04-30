COVID-19: 297 new cases take total to 5,647, over 207k tests done across SA

The number of deaths and recoveries in the country remain at 103 while there have been 2,073 recoveries.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 297 to a total of 5,647.

In a statement released a short while ago, Mhize said: "The total number of tests conducted to date is 207,530, of which 10,403 were done in the last 24 hours."

The number of deaths and recoveries in the country remain at 103 and 2,073 respectively.

North West now has 31 cases, Limpopo 32 and the Northern Cape is still the province with the lowest number of infections at 17.

The Western Cape remains the country's epicentre, with 2,342 confirmed cases.