Court postpones bid to shut down Strandfontein site for the homeless

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association took the municipality to the High Court and the matter was scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A legal bid to shut down the City of Cape Town's COVID-19 site for the homeless in Strandfontein has been postponed.

Hundreds of homeless people were moved to tents on the Strandfontein sports grounds for the duration of the lockdown.

The association argues the COVID-19 site for the homeless is unlawful and a health risk.

It wants the shelter shut down and suggests the homeless people be moved to smaller sites.

However, it seems this is exactly what's being planned.

The city on Wednesday confirmed it was not accommodating any more people at the site and would move those living there to smaller sites in the next few weeks.

The municipality said the tented shelter was always going to be temporary.

The city has told the court health measures were being put in place, including screening and social distancing was being implemented.

The judge has suggested the two parties go through an engagement process and the matter's been postponed.