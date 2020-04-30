CoCT confirms temporary homeless shelter in Strandfontein to close

Hundreds of homeless people were moved to the Strandfontein Sports Grounds when the coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.

But the site has been dogged by controversy.

Civil society organisations have raised health and safety concerns.

The city's Zahid Badroodien: "Strandfontein will no longer take in any more homeless people and in the subsequent two weeks, the current homeless people on site will be moved to smaller facilities."

The issue has landed up in court after the local ratepayers association laid a criminal complaint against the municipality, accusing it of not complying with lockdown regulations.

