Who qualifies and how to apply for unemployment grant
The grant will be paid to qualifying unemployed individuals who are permanent SA residents and refugees registered on the home affairs system.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has explained what the criteria and processes are for the unemployment COVID-19 grant.
Zulu elaborated on the socio-economic relief interventions on COVID-19 during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan and of that budget, R50 billion would be allocated towards social grants and to also aid the unemployed.
These are basic guidelines relating to the grant:
The unemployed, with no source of income at all, will receive a monthly stipend of R350 for the next six months according to the Social Assistant Act of 2004.
The grant will be paid to qualifying unemployed individuals who are permanent SA residents and refugees registered on the home affairs system.
Applicants must be above the age of 18, unemployed, not receiving any income, social grant or unemployment benefit and not qualify to receive any unemployment benefit scheme. They should not be receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and not a resident in a government-funded or subsidised institution.
Prospective applications would need to provide an ID number, name and surname as captured on the ID, their gender and disability (if applicable), the name of the bank they bank with and account number, proof of residence, contact details and cell phone number(s).
Zuu said they were looking into those who did not have bank accounts: “We know that some of the people we are talking about have no accounts. Many of them, as they are unemployed, will not have banking details but we are working on a system on how to reach the ones that do not have bank accounts.”
So if you qualify, how do you then apply for the grant?
Applications may be lodged electronically over and above any available means.
Measures applicable include sending a WhatsApp message to 0600 123 456 and select Sassa. Or you can email SARD@Sassa.gov.za.
“We are still finalising additional channels, including SMS, self-help desk and an online application process. We will give information as soon as possible,” Zulu added.
The minister asked for cooperation with the public to ensure that they understood how the application process worked. She said the grant would not be paid out immediately after applying as the Department of Social Development would first have to ensure that the applicant was not receiving any other grants.
More in Local
-
R135 million richer: KZN lotto player wins biggest online PowerBall since 2015
-
ANALYSIS: Are the Gauteng govt's emergency food parcels enough for a month?
-
Over 100,000 sign petition to make DStv cut its prices amid coronavirus
-
3 men to appear in court after hijacking meat delivery truck in Philippi
-
Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administration
-
Shorter holidays, no sports: What schooling might look like amid COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.