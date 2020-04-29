View all in Latest
What the new school calendar may look like & how this will affect matric exams

These are some of the things the Department of Basic Education has proposed to make up for all the lost time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A later end to the school year, shorter winter and spring holidays and a later than usual announcement of the matric pass rate.

These are some of the things the Department of Basic Education has on Tuesday proposed to make up for all the lost time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

PROPOSED AMENDED SCHOOL CALENDAR

The original school calendar year started on 15 January 2020 and would have ended on 4 December 2020. The proposed amended school calendar will end on 9 December 2020.

The School Calendar for 2020 will be adjusted to have schools open on 4 May 2020 for teachers and 6 May for learners.

The grades will be phased in starting with grade 7 and 12 pupils. The lost school days will be recovered by shortening the June holidays to five days and the September holidays to a long weekend in order to make up for these days.

The fourth term will also be lengthened to close on 9 December 2020 for pupils and 11 December 2020 for teachers.

Here’s what the new calendar may look like:

EXAMS

The matric exams are of particular concern during this time. Here’s how the department intends approaching this and exams for lower grades:

  • Grade 12s will be expected to write the set fully-fledged examinations, based on covering the entire curriculum and other grades will be given a reworked curriculum and assessed on 80%.

  • The May/June Exams for the National Senior Certificate Grade 12 will be combined with the October/November Exams and rescheduled for November/December 2020.

  • Marking of examination scripts will run up to end of December 2020.

  • Moderation, standardisation and the release of the result s will be moved to mid/end of January 2021.

  • Grade 12s will still write preparatory examinations in September, while the November/December examination timetable will have to be amended accordingly.

Timeline

