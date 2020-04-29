What the new school calendar may look like & how this will affect matric exams

These are some of the things the Department of Basic Education has proposed to make up for all the lost time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - A later end to the school year, shorter winter and spring holidays and a later than usual announcement of the matric pass rate.

These are some of the things the Department of Basic Education has on Tuesday proposed to make up for all the lost time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

PROPOSED AMENDED SCHOOL CALENDAR

The original school calendar year started on 15 January 2020 and would have ended on 4 December 2020. The proposed amended school calendar will end on 9 December 2020.

The School Calendar for 2020 will be adjusted to have schools open on 4 May 2020 for teachers and 6 May for learners.

The grades will be phased in starting with grade 7 and 12 pupils. The lost school days will be recovered by shortening the June holidays to five days and the September holidays to a long weekend in order to make up for these days.

The fourth term will also be lengthened to close on 9 December 2020 for pupils and 11 December 2020 for teachers.

Here’s what the new calendar may look like:

#BackToSchool These are the proposed return dates for grades 1 - 6 and 9 - 11. LM pic.twitter.com/eQhkaULTdK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2020

EXAMS

The matric exams are of particular concern during this time. Here’s how the department intends approaching this and exams for lower grades: