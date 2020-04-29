Western Cape registers 3 more COVID-19 related deaths
The province has now had 38 deaths and 1,935 infections.
CAPE TOWN - Three more people have died of COVID-19 in the Western Cape.
The province has now had 38 deaths and 1,935 infections.
The health system is dealing with 1,273 active cases, with 84 patients in hospital and 26 in ICU.
The latest victims are two men, aged 78 and 67, and a 79-year old woman all with underlying illnesses.
On a positive note, 624 people have now recovered and more than 30,800 tests have been conducted.
However, infections have increased by 157 in a day and there has been a significant jump in the Tygerberg region, which is up 37 cases to 224.
Cape Town’s most populous suburb, Khayelitsha, now has 232 coronavirus infections.
That's an increase of 27 in a day.
There's also concern infections might surge in Mitchells Plain, where confirmed cases have risen to 148.
