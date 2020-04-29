WC health authorities to focus COVID-19 screening in Witzenberg Municipality

The municipality has recorded 100 cases in a matter of days and it’s the town with the highest cases outside of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape provincial health authorities are focusing screening and testing in the Witzenberg municipality where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have rapidly increased.

The municipality has recorded 100 cases in a matter of days and it’s the town with the highest cases outside of Cape Town.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that they’d been concentrating their screening and contact tracing efforts in this area since the first cluster of cases emerged.

Winde said that this was to ensure that authorities identified every single person with COVID-19.

Screening and contact tracing teams have been concentrating efforts in Witzenberg since the first cluster of cases emerged.

So far, 35 people have died of COVID-19 in the province.

There are 83 patients in hospital, with 28 receiving intensive care.

Cape Town’s largest and most densely populated suburb Khayelitsha now has 205 confirmed cases while Mitchells Plain has 126.

Suburbs along the Atlantic seaboard have 389 and the southern suburbs have 209 cases.

Cape Town accounts for 1,508 of the province's infections.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.