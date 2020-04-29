WC govt wants clarity on construction projects under level 4 lockdown

Published guidelines state 'critical public works construction' is allowed under level five and 'other public works civil engineering projects' are added under level four.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government wants clarity on whether planned construction projects are allowed under level 4 coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Regulations will be relaxed from Friday, but it's still not clear exactly what's allowed.

The provincial Department of Human Settlements has made submissions to the national Department of Cooperative Governance to allow the construction industry to operate.

MEC Tertuis Simmers has also written to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu proposing the re-activation of certain construction sites - including greenfields sites, those that have not yet been occupied and low density construction sites.

Construction linked to the de-densification of Dunoon and Kosovo will be allowed, but Simmers asks what about other projects that are actually close to completion.

“Clarity is critical to ensure that we’re all on the same page. There’s an urgent need for the entire Western Cape government to commence with construction. This will enable us to assist the most vulnerable, which is the elderly, the disabled and the backyard dwellers.”