The country is still under level 5 lockdown due to the coronavirus and will move to level 4 on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu is expected to elaborate on the socio-economic relief interventions on COVID-19 during a media briefing to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu gives update on socio-economic relief interventions