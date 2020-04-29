WATCH LIVE: Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister
The national coronavirus command council, led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is outlining the finalised details of level 4 lockdown regulations in a briefing.
JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced that people will be allowed a once-off permit to move from one province to the other.
The country will move to level 4 lockdown on Friday while trying to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Dlamini-Zuma said those who had gone to other provinces before the level 5 lockdown began, would now have the opportunity to change provinces.
“Once they arrive, they cannot go back. You come back until the end of level 4; it is a once-off movement from one province to the other.”
The permit would be made available mostly to those who have to come back to the provinces they work in so that when more companies reopen under level 4 lockdown, they are closer to their jobs.
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma on level 4 lockdown regulations
STILL NO ALCOHOL AND CIGARETTES SALES UNDER LEVEL 4
The minister said the sale of alcohol and cigarettes would still not be allowed under level 4 lockdown.
She said from the over 70,000 submissions made by the public on the relaxation of regulations, over 2,000 of them objected to the sale of cigarettes.
Dlamini-Zuma also said the ban on alcohol sale had assisted in the fight against coronavirus.
"Even if you make your own alcohol at home, don't distribute it to others".
More in Local
-
De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATM
-
Booysens informal settlement residents finally get food parcels
-
Lesotho citizens ‘stranded’ in SA quadruples to 13,000 in 48 hours
-
WC govt wants clarity on construction projects under level 4 lockdown
-
Education groups, unions criticise DBE’s plan to reopen schools
-
It’s still safe to donate blood during the lockdown, says SANBS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.