WATCH LIVE: Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister

The national coronavirus command council, led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is outlining the finalised details of level 4 lockdown regulations in a briefing.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: @DlaminiZuma/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced that people will be allowed a once-off permit to move from one province to the other.

The country will move to level 4 lockdown on Friday while trying to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Dlamini-Zuma said those who had gone to other provinces before the level 5 lockdown began, would now have the opportunity to change provinces.

“Once they arrive, they cannot go back. You come back until the end of level 4; it is a once-off movement from one province to the other.”

The permit would be made available mostly to those who have to come back to the provinces they work in so that when more companies reopen under level 4 lockdown, they are closer to their jobs.

WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma on level 4 lockdown regulations

STILL NO ALCOHOL AND CIGARETTES SALES UNDER LEVEL 4

The minister said the sale of alcohol and cigarettes would still not be allowed under level 4 lockdown.

She said from the over 70,000 submissions made by the public on the relaxation of regulations, over 2,000 of them objected to the sale of cigarettes.

Dlamini-Zuma also said the ban on alcohol sale had assisted in the fight against coronavirus.

"Even if you make your own alcohol at home, don't distribute it to others".

Timeline

More in Local

