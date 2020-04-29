UWC opts for flexible learning approach to continue classes

The University of the Western Cape's Gasant Abarder said that their second term started under lockdown conditions and they've had to respond appropriately.

CAPE TOWN - Tertiary institutions in the Cape have opted to incorporate online initiatives to ensure learning continues during the lockdown.

UWC, UCT and Stellenbosch University have all implemented such strategies.

"We call it a flexible learning approach because we will get material to our students even if it means sending data sticks or printed material via courier. Courier services for education has now been made an essential service."

He said that they understood the challenges many of their students faced.

"About 30% of our student body who don't have devices, so they've started an appeal called 'no student will be left behind' and a fundraising drive to raise enough cash to bu and send devices to our students."

Abarder said that if they continued along the current schedule, they'd be able to finish the academic year by January.

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said that once lockdown regulations were lifted and students were able to return to campus, there will be catch-up opportunities and extra exams in January.

"We will also grant all students who are currently enrolled at the university automatic readmission to continue their studies next year."