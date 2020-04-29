Two more ambulance crews attacked in Cape Town over long weekend
On Monday, paramedics were held at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain and over the weekend an ambulance was stoned during a protest in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - As emergency services continue to respond to calls during the lockdown, they remain targets for criminals.
Two more ambulances were attacked in recent days.
The Western Cape Health Department said that since January there had been 18 attacks on EMS officials.
On Monday evening, paramedics were attacked in Tafelsig after they stopped at a red light.
The ambulance was stoned and the crew was held at gunpoint.
The Health Department said that the EMS vehicle had just parted ways with a police escort to head back to base when it was attacked.
On Friday evening, an ambulance was stoned during a protest on Baden Powell Drive near Khayelitsha.
Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said that both crews managed to escape but were traumatised.
"Two attacks on EMS officials occurred during the past weekend alone. Both incidents were reported to SAPS. We are urging the public to protect and support EMS officials."
The department said that SAPS members were escorting staff to the province's 11 red zone areas and they are exploring more ways to ensure their safety.
