View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sisulu sends strong warning to water tank thieves

The minister said over 16,000 tanks had been delivered to communities and more than half of them were installed.

FILE: Water tanks distributed by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation in the Vaal. Picture: @DWS_RSA/Twitter.
FILE: Water tanks distributed by the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation in the Vaal. Picture: @DWS_RSA/Twitter.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said government had been providing water tanks to communities but was concerned about thieves.

On Wednesday, the minister said since the start of the national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, her department had provided over 1,200 water tankers.

Sisulu gave a briefing together with the social cluster on government's interventions during the pandemic.

The minister said over 16,000 tanks had been delivered to communities and more than half of them were installed.

Sisulu admits that because hardware shops were closed due to the national lockdown regulations, not all the tanks could be installed.

She said their biggest problem was theft.

“If you’re found stealing a tank, we will ask for maximum sentence from the court for you because you’re taking away people’s lives.”

Sisulu also addressed the issue of land invasions and evictions.

“Anybody found invading land will be arrested immediately and put in a safe place where they will not be able to do it again for a very long time.”

The department said it was working on placing people in housing units as soon as possible.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA