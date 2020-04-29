Sisulu sends strong warning to water tank thieves
The minister said over 16,000 tanks had been delivered to communities and more than half of them were installed.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said government had been providing water tanks to communities but was concerned about thieves.
On Wednesday, the minister said since the start of the national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, her department had provided over 1,200 water tankers.
Sisulu gave a briefing together with the social cluster on government's interventions during the pandemic.
Sisulu admits that because hardware shops were closed due to the national lockdown regulations, not all the tanks could be installed.
She said their biggest problem was theft.
“If you’re found stealing a tank, we will ask for maximum sentence from the court for you because you’re taking away people’s lives.”
Sisulu also addressed the issue of land invasions and evictions.
“Anybody found invading land will be arrested immediately and put in a safe place where they will not be able to do it again for a very long time.”
The department said it was working on placing people in housing units as soon as possible.
