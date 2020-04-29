Sadtu wants assurances govt has plan for overcrowding when schools reopen

Government is under pressure to implement stringent measures to ensure that teachers, pupils, and parents are safe when schools reopen.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) wants assurances from government that issues of overcrowding, poor infrastructure and sanitation will be addressed before schools reopen in the country.

While some sectors of the economy will be allowed to resume operations from Friday, government was yet to give clarity on when learning and teaching would begin amid reports that it could be as early as next week.

With speculation that matrics and grade 7 pupils will be the first group allowed back to school in a so-called phased approach from next week, government is yet to make an official announcement.

However, Sadtu believes that if pupils go back into their classrooms this could result in a spike in COVID-19 cases as many schools, especially those in disadvantaged areas, are ill-equipped.

“We are worried about what is going to happen to disadvantaged schools because we have issues of overcrowding. For schools to open, government should assure us that there will be social distancing,” said the union’s Nomusa Cembi.

Sadtu said that it was aware that the final decision on when schools would reopen rested with the Department of Basic Education and it was in constant discussions with government.

