R135 million richer: KZN resident wins biggest online PowerBall since 2015

JOHANNESBURG - How would winning R135 million in the PowerBall sound as a way to cheer you up during this gloomy lockdown period? Well, for one seriously lucky person in KwaZulu-Natal, that's now a reality.

The PowerBall winner bagged a massive R 135,366,753.00, making them not only the biggest jackpot winner for 2020, but also the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015.

The yet to be located player used the FNB banking app to play PowerBall with a ticket wager of R100

and chose the quick pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 6, 12, 32, 36, 45 and PowerBall number 4 from the Tuesday, 28 April draw.

The winner will have to wait a bit though as they'll only be able to claim their winnings once the lockdown has been lifted.

“We ask the winner to please be patient with us particularly because they have to wait longer than usual before they can claim their winnings,” said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

“We understand that the winner could be experiencing feelings of both excitement and anxiety at winning these large sums of monies, but we want to assure them that we are prepared to assist them through a smooth claiming process once the lockdown period is lifted. This includes psychological counseling, which is essential in helping them deal with this life-changing moment."

Since the start of Ithuba as the National Lottery Operator in 2015, a total of R 1.354 billion in winnings have been paid out to FNB customers who played Lotto and PowerBall through FNB’s digital channels to date.