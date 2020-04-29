Protests erupt at Booysens informal settlement over food parcels

Residents are demanding their share of food parcels that were promised to the distressed communities in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Protests have broken out again over the distribution of COVID-19 relief food parcels at the Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg.

Earlier they clashed with police, who then used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Residents of the Booysens informal settlement returned to the streets earlier on Wednesday, pelting stones at passing cars and blocking off Eloff Street in Johannesburg with burning objects.

The situation eventually became calm after community leaders met with officials and discussed their grievances.

Community leader Harold Makgatsela said: “Other individuals wanted to come on to the streets but as leaders, we said no.”

Eloff street has now been reopened to traffic.

Most residents there make a living by collecting items for recycling and food parcels in areas like these are most needed.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that some councillors are involved in handing out parcels, despite a directive by Gauteng Premier David Makhura that no politician be part of the process.