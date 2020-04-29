Protests erupt at Booysens informal settlement over food parcels
Residents are demanding their share of food parcels that were promised to the distressed communities in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Protests have broken out again over the distribution of COVID-19 relief food parcels at the Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg.
Residents are demanding their share of food parcels that were promised to the distressed communities in Gauteng.
Earlier they clashed with police, who then used rubber bullets to disperse them.
Residents of the Booysens informal settlement returned to the streets earlier on Wednesday, pelting stones at passing cars and blocking off Eloff Street in Johannesburg with burning objects.
The situation eventually became calm after community leaders met with officials and discussed their grievances.
Community leader Harold Makgatsela said: “Other individuals wanted to come on to the streets but as leaders, we said no.”
Eloff street has now been reopened to traffic.
Most residents there make a living by collecting items for recycling and food parcels in areas like these are most needed.
Meanwhile, there are allegations that some councillors are involved in handing out parcels, despite a directive by Gauteng Premier David Makhura that no politician be part of the process.
More in Local
-
R135 million richer: KZN lotto player wins biggest online PowerBall since 2015
-
Who qualifies and how to apply for unemployment grant
-
ANALYSIS: Are the Gauteng govt's emergency food parcels enough for a month?
-
Over 100,000 sign petition to make DStv cut its prices amid coronavirus
-
3 men to appear in court after hijacking meat delivery truck in Philippi
-
Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.