Owl Rescue Centre urges public to contribute to relief measures

Shelters have continued their operations throughout the lockdown as essential services and for some, this has resulted in a drop in funding with many animals still in need of care.

Owls. Picture: @OwlRescueCentre/Facebook.
Owls. Picture: @OwlRescueCentre/Facebook.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue centres across the country have been working tirelessly to cushion the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s wildlife.

Shelters have continued their operations throughout the lockdown as essential services and for some, this has resulted in a drop in funding with many animals still in need of care.

The Owl Rescue Centre on Tuesday said over 100 abandoned and orphaned owls were assisted during the lockdown period, along with other animals, including a brown hyena and two crocodiles in Limpopo.

The centre urged the public to contribute to relief measures to help preserve wildlife.

“In a socio-economic crisis it is natural to look after our own needs first but who would care for wildlife? This year has been tough. In wildlife conservation, it has been the most difficult year yet. Our rescues are increasing, while less and less funds are coming in,” the centre said.

