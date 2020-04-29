Over 100,000 sign petition to make DStv cut its prices amid coronavirus

The petition, launched by Sifiso Gwala a week ago, had 109,016 signatures by midday on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 100,000 people have signed an online petition calling for pay-TV provider DStv to cut its prices for South Africa, as it does for other African countries, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, launched by Sifiso Gwala a week ago, had 109,016 signatures by midday on Wednesday afternoon.

"DSTV drops prices for the rest of Africa except South Africa and now this. We're being taken for granted here #DstvMustFall," Gwala said in the petition.

In 2019, DStv cut prices in a number of African countries such as Kenya and Nigeria. This, however, has never happened in South Africa.

Now, amid job losses, salary cuts and struggling businesses during the lockdown, South Africans want the same to happen for local subscribers.

"Prices are too high, can't afford it" and "we must choose the channels we want," said some supporters.

DStv is yet to respond to the petition.