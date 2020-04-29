Numsa tells members not to resume work at Harmony Gold's Target mine
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that as far as the union was aware, Harmony Gold had not implemented the necessary steps to ensure that the workplace was safe.
JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa has told its members not to go back to work at Harmony Gold's Target mine on Friday.
The union has issued the instruction as mines across the country prepare to restart when the COVID-19 lockdown eases.
"As we speak, with the current skeleton staff, they are failing to maintain proper health and safety standards, which is why our officials tried to open a case against them at the police station of contravening the Disaster Management Act. They must adhere to the strictest safety standards."
Mineworkers worldwide are resisting going back to work in deep mines where social distancing is nearly impossible and where they are sometimes not provided with adequate personal protective equipment.
Harmony Gold said that it had rolled out a COVID-19 prevention strategy across its operations before South Africa's lockdown was announced and had a plan to ensure a safe restart.
