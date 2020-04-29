Numsa: SAA severance packages will allow BRPs to destroy airline & strip assets

Business rescue practitioners have given employees until Friday to sign severance packages or the airline will face liquidation but union Numsa said that the practitioners had ulterior motives.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association said that the next 48 hours would be crucial in the efforts to save SAA and thousands of jobs at the struggling airline.

The unions said that they met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to come up with a plan to save the cash-strapped national carrier.

But the unions said that the practitioners had ulterior motives.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "It is our view that if workers do sign the agreement as promoted by these pair, not only will workers voluntarily put themselves out of employment with no guarantee of any reasonable package but signing will assist those who are intent on destroying SAA and strip its assets to the detriment of all South Africans."

Just yesterday, the High Court placed state-owned SA Express under provisional liquidation after its business rescue practitioners argued that the airline had no prospect of survival.

