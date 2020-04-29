Numsa: SAA severance packages will allow BRPs to destroy airline & strip assets
Business rescue practitioners have given employees until Friday to sign severance packages or the airline will face liquidation but union Numsa said that the practitioners had ulterior motives.
JOHANNESBURG - Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association said that the next 48 hours would be crucial in the efforts to save SAA and thousands of jobs at the struggling airline.
The unions said that they met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to come up with a plan to save the cash-strapped national carrier.
Business rescue practitioners have given employees until Friday to sign severance packages or the airline will face liquidation.
But the unions said that the practitioners had ulterior motives.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "It is our view that if workers do sign the agreement as promoted by these pair, not only will workers voluntarily put themselves out of employment with no guarantee of any reasonable package but signing will assist those who are intent on destroying SAA and strip its assets to the detriment of all South Africans."
Just yesterday, the High Court placed state-owned SA Express under provisional liquidation after its business rescue practitioners argued that the airline had no prospect of survival.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM
More in Business
-
Amcu heads to court to compel dept to set minimum standards for health, safety
-
Treasury to replace COVID-19 disaster management procurement strategy
-
South Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
-
Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
-
Rand, stocks rally as stimulus, easing lockdowns lift sentiment
-
Companies urged to apply for UIF for their employees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.