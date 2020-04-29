Mkhize: Data shows lockdown has achieved its main function

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the focus now turned to how government intended on managing an eased lockdown going forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that scientific data showed that the lockdown had achieved its main function.

Mkhize said that the focus now turned to how government intended on managing an eased lockdown going forward.

The minister said that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 was by staying at home.

He said that the best-case scenario was that COVID-19 infections would peak around August or September because the lockdown had ensured the country was not overwhelmed.

Mkhize said that with the easing of lockdown restrictions, it meant that interventions to stop the spread must be intensified.

The minister said that the lockdown has reduced the rise of infections exponentially.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM

