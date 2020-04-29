Lesotho citizens ‘stranded’ in SA quadruples to 13,000 in 48 hours

That country said it would pay each citizen a stipend of R800 to buy food while other arrangements were made for their wellbeing.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of Lesotho citizens who say they are stranded in South Africa has quadrupled to 13,000 in 48 hours.

That country said it would pay each one a stipend of R800 to buy food while other arrangements are made for their wellbeing.

Many say they need food and chronic medication, while others have been evicted and others want to go home.

About 13,000 Lesotho citizens have registered themselves as stranded in South Africa.

Planning Minister Tlohelang Aumane said government had allocated R4 million for emergency allowances and was now looking for a service provider to distribute the funds.

“Currently we give 800 maloti as a stipend for vulnerable and I want to believe that this is the amount that each one will get.”

Lesotho said it may eventually evacuate its citizens who wanted to go home but for now, it appealed to South Africa to treat them with kindness.

“The president announced that foreign nationals whose documents expire will not be arrested and legal action will not be taken against them and that is our expectation.”

Initial surveys showed that 31% of Lesotho citizens stranded in South Africa said they were on chronic medication, but many were unable to take their tablets on an empty stomach while others had run out of their tablets.