Labour Minister worried about low number of UIF applications from employers

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that over 220,000 employees, who were entitled to UIF, had not yet claimed.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that to date, his department has only received over 103,000 applications from employers for UIF.

Nxesi said that this was concerning because this is only a small fraction of the workers who were entitled to UIF.

Government is urging employers to work with them to assist employees to claim from the COVID-19 temporary relief fund.

Minister Nxesi said that over 220,000 employees, who were entitled to UIF, had not yet claimed.

This has prompted his department to try and contact them personally and ensure they make claims.

The UIF has a database of about 2 million employers, who represent more than 8 million employees and pays according to the information submitted by companies.

Nxesi said that employers must apply.

"The reason for these numbers is because some employers have even dared to help their employees and we continue to appeal to them to help us."

The minister said that the UIF had increased its capacity to assist claimants during this period.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

