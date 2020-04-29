KZN Health Dept receives donation of specialised COVID-19 testing vehicles
The province currently has 902 confirmed cases of the virus with 30 recorded deaths and 241 recoveries.
JOHANNESBURG - Efforts to test patients for COVID-19 have been given a major boost by the private sector in KwaZulu-Natal.
A collective called the Concerned Citizens Covid-19 Team together with Nedbank, Spar, and Chroma Capital have donated 10 specialised testing vehicles to the provincial government.
Authorities said this would enable the region to test about 24,000 more people per month.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
