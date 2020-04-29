Jacob Zuma to have day in court as he withdraws bid to halt corruption trial

The former president had approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn his bid at the Constitutional Court for a permanent stay of prosecution of his corruption trial.

The former president had approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the dismissal of his application.

He faces charges linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

After the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s application to halt his corruption trial, the former president believed another court would come to a different conclusion.

But the KwaZulu-Natal court disagreed and refused to grant him leave to appeal the ruling.

He then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal where he lost once again, before deciding to approach the Constitutional Court.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, his lawyer, Eric Mabuza said the matter at the ConCourt had now come to an end.

"The Constitutional Court has accepted the withdrawal of the application for leave to appeal by the former president. That matter now has come to an end. There is nothing before the Constitutional Court. As the former president said, this paves the way for him to attend to the upcoming trial."