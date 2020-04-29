It’s still safe to donate blood during the lockdown, says SANBS

The SANBS has maintained that its operations throughout the lockdown are considered an essential service.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has reassured the public that donating blood is still safe despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation on Wednesday appealed to the public to continue donating blood to help prevent stocks from dropping following growing misinformation regarding blood testing and exposing donors to health risks.

The organisation's Silungile Mlambo said centres had remained open with extended operating hours to accommodate social distancing measures.

Mlambo said other precautionary measures had been taken to ensure donor safety.

“People are advised to call ahead before they go to a donation centre and they’ll get an SMS confirming that they are indeed coming to donate. At our donor centres, our staff is equipped with PPE to make sure that the centres are safe for everyone.”

She also addressed the growing misconception about getting tested for coronavirus at donation sites and the safety of blood and blood products.

“We do not test for coronavirus; these tests are not yet done on blood samples but they are done through a throat swab. But if any abnormality if picked up from the donor’s blood, it is sent back and donors are contacted for further advice.”