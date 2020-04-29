It’s still safe to donate blood during the lockdown, says SANBS
The SANBS has maintained that its operations throughout the lockdown are considered an essential service.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has reassured the public that donating blood is still safe despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisation on Wednesday appealed to the public to continue donating blood to help prevent stocks from dropping following growing misinformation regarding blood testing and exposing donors to health risks.
The SANBS has maintained that its operations throughout the lockdown are considered an essential service.
The organisation's Silungile Mlambo said centres had remained open with extended operating hours to accommodate social distancing measures.
Mlambo said other precautionary measures had been taken to ensure donor safety.
“People are advised to call ahead before they go to a donation centre and they’ll get an SMS confirming that they are indeed coming to donate. At our donor centres, our staff is equipped with PPE to make sure that the centres are safe for everyone.”
She also addressed the growing misconception about getting tested for coronavirus at donation sites and the safety of blood and blood products.
“We do not test for coronavirus; these tests are not yet done on blood samples but they are done through a throat swab. But if any abnormality if picked up from the donor’s blood, it is sent back and donors are contacted for further advice.”
Even during these uncertain times, the need for blood does not cease. It remains safe to donate blood and we continue to stress the importance of staying home and keeping safe.#stayhomestaysafe #trustedtosavelives pic.twitter.com/GRbQj9igsN— The SANBS (@theSANBS) April 29, 2020
More in Local
-
De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATM
-
Booysens informal settlement residents finally get food parcels
-
Lesotho citizens ‘stranded’ in SA quadruples to 13,000 in 48 hours
-
WC govt wants clarity on construction projects under level 4 lockdown
-
WATCH LIVE: Dlamini-Zuma confirms level 4 lockdown rules
-
Education groups, unions criticise DBE’s plan to reopen schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.