HR error to blame for delay in payment of health workers’ salaries – Masuku
It was not yet clear how many staff were affected by the payroll problem.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Wednesday said he was deeply disappointed to hear that some health workers in the province had not yet been paid their salaries and he insisted that the situation was being remedied.
The MEC said a human resources error was to blame for the delay in payments.
Masuku said this would affect staff morale at a time when it is most needed.
“We are working to ensure that by tomorrow [Thursday] at least the majority of those who have not been paid will be sorted out and then by the beginning of next week we will sort out the rest. But, it is disappointing that our officials dropped the ball when we are in this particular period,” he said.
