Home Affairs Dept expecting increase in demand for birth certificates
The Home Affairs Department said that it expected a high demand for birth certificates as cash-strapped families look to take advantage of government’s social relief.
CAPE TOWN - The queues at social grant pay points will be longer by next month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an increase of all social grants and a special grant for the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The income of many families has dried up and with each day desperation grows.
For mothers of new-born babies who need to access grants, the situation has become unbearable.
When the lockdown started, government limited services, only processing death certificates, temporary IDs and re-issuing birth certificates. This created a backlog as babies were born.
Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said that they were expecting an increase in the demand for birth certificates after Ramaphosa expanded the state’s grants in response to the pandemic.
"The lockdown has led to a national shutdown and it has also created a backlog for us in terms of the registration of births. The department is anticipating a high demand for birth certificates in order to take advantage of social relief efforts as announced by the president."
Once new lockdown regulations come into effect, staff at Home Affairs centres will work a full eight-hour shift to clear the backlog.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
