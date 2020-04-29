Govt plans to establish new airline to replace SAA, claims NTM
According to NTM, this was discussed at the latest meeting between unions and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Transport Movement (NTM) on Wednesday claimed a new airline would be established to replace South African Airways (SAA).
Unions believe that SAA can still be rescued and jobs saved.
Over the weekend, the department agreed with business rescue practitioners on a moratorium on the signing of retrenchment agreements until Friday.
NTM president Mashudu Raphetha said he was concerned that jobs would be lost in the process.
“It is with great regard that after having had the meeting with the minister, the new airline will be born out of SAA. We have tried our level best to ensure that the airline still flies [and] we need to participate in the formation of the airline in order to keep most jobs,” he said.
However, Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association said the next 48 hours would be crucial.
