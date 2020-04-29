Govt offers glimmer of hope to embattled restaurant sector
All restaurants, including shisanyamas, have been forced to close their doors since the lockdown began last month, putting thousands of jobs and livelihoods at risk.
CAPE TOWN - The government said that it had heard the pleas of the restaurant sector as it buckled under the extended lockdown but a proper relief plan had yet to emerge.
All restaurants, including shisanyamas, have been forced to close their doors since the lockdown began last month, putting thousands of jobs and livelihoods at risk.
While the easing of lockdown restrictions to Level 4 is expected to allow for food to be delivered, restaurants are likely only to be allowed to fully open for business when Level 1 is reached, a process that could take several months.
A briefing by economic cluster ministers on Tuesday offered a glimmer of hope for the embattled restaurant sector.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that the sector was supported through the Tourism Resilience Fund, while shisanyamas in the townships also qualified for relief extended to small, medium and micro-enterprises. The industry said that this was not enough but Kubayi-Ngubane said that the government was listening.
"There’s been a call to say since proposals for going forward are not going to be sufficient to support this sector that employs a number of people, others have been calling for more relief funds to come, especially for restaurants. We have listened to that, we will process that in government and also engage with National Treasury. If we do have positive news we will come back and address the nation."
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: "In terms of the restaurants when the announcement has been made in terms of the phased approach of what’s happening with restaurants, together with the Minister of Tourism, we’re going to announce the support mechanisms for restaurants, including shisanyamas and all others who cook in the townships and rural areas."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 28 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Numsa tells members not to resume work at Harmony Gold's Target mine
-
Numsa: SAA severance packages will allow BRPs to destroy airline & strip assets
-
Amcu heads to court to compel dept to set minimum standards for health, safety
-
Treasury to replace COVID-19 disaster management procurement strategy
-
South Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
-
Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.