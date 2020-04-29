HR error to blame for delay in payment of health workers’ salaries – Masuku
Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53: publicist
MUMBAI - Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man, has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.
"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.
The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.
