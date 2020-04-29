German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled
The German Grand Prix had been scheduled for 21 June, followed by the Dutch TT at Assen on 28 June with Finland’s new KymiRing making its debut on 12 July.
LONDON - MotoGP’s German, Dutch and Finnish rounds in June and July have all been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body and promoter announced on Wednesday.
The German Grand Prix had been scheduled for 21 June, followed by the Dutch TT at Assen on 28 June with Finland’s new KymiRing making its debut on 12 July.
The Dutch race was the only venue to have featured on the world championship calendar in every year since it started in 1949.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of promoters Dorna, in a statement.
Ezpeleta had said last week that he was optimistic of racing from July.
MotoGP’s season has yet to start, with the first 11 races affected by the virus, and organisers have yet to publish a fully revised calendar.
Races in Spain, France and Italy have been postponed and are looking uncertain.
The next race on the original calendar is the Czech Grand Prix in Brno on 9 August.
More in Sport
-
Ryder Cup may have to 'take one for team' and go ahead without fans - Harrington
-
Gayle slams 'worse than coronavirus' Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
-
French football, rugby off until September, says French PM
-
Australia's Warner says England tour 'highly unlikely'
-
Matches should not be played until September says Fifa medical chief
-
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.