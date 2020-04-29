View all in Latest
German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled

The German Grand Prix had been scheduled for 21 June, followed by the Dutch TT at Assen on 28 June with Finland’s new KymiRing making its debut on 12 July.

FILE: Marc Marquez. Picture: @marcmarquez93.
FILE: Marc Marquez. Picture: @marcmarquez93.
47 minutes ago

LONDON - MotoGP’s German, Dutch and Finnish rounds in June and July have all been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body and promoter announced on Wednesday.

The German Grand Prix had been scheduled for 21 June, followed by the Dutch TT at Assen on 28 June with Finland’s new KymiRing making its debut on 12 July.

The Dutch race was the only venue to have featured on the world championship calendar in every year since it started in 1949.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of promoters Dorna, in a statement.

Ezpeleta had said last week that he was optimistic of racing from July.

MotoGP’s season has yet to start, with the first 11 races affected by the virus, and organisers have yet to publish a fully revised calendar.

Races in Spain, France and Italy have been postponed and are looking uncertain.

The next race on the original calendar is the Czech Grand Prix in Brno on 9 August.

