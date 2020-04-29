eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala had indicated that there was a consideration to keep the metro under the highest level of restrictions given the high infections rates of coronavirus.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the eThekwini Municipality would move to Level 4 lockdown along with the rest of the country on Friday.
Zikalala had indicated that there was a consideration to keep the metro under the highest level of restrictions given the high infections rates of coronavirus.
But now the premier said that strict law enforcement would remain in KZN's economic hub in a bid curb domestic transmissions.
On Sunday, Premier Zikalala expressed concerns around coronavirus infections in eThekwini, with close to 600 cases recorded so far - and an average daily increase of 10.
Zikalala said that with the metro preparing to move to Level 4 lockdown regulations, the safety of workers would still be prioritised.
"Each company when they open they must be able to test, especially the temperature of the people and screen them. Each company needs to provide gloves, masks and sanitiser. We will be inspecting that."
Meanwhile, efforts to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in the province have been given a major boost with the addition of 10 testing vehicles from the private sector.
Officials said that the vehicles would enable the testing of at least 24,000 more people per month.
