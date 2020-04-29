View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala had indicated that there was a consideration to keep the metro under the highest level of restrictions given the high infections rates of coronavirus.

FILE: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the eThekwini Municipality would move to Level 4 lockdown along with the rest of the country on Friday.

Zikalala had indicated that there was a consideration to keep the metro under the highest level of restrictions given the high infections rates of coronavirus.

But now the premier said that strict law enforcement would remain in KZN's economic hub in a bid curb domestic transmissions.

On Sunday, Premier Zikalala expressed concerns around coronavirus infections in eThekwini, with close to 600 cases recorded so far - and an average daily increase of 10.

Zikalala said that with the metro preparing to move to Level 4 lockdown regulations, the safety of workers would still be prioritised.

"Each company when they open they must be able to test, especially the temperature of the people and screen them. Each company needs to provide gloves, masks and sanitiser. We will be inspecting that."

Meanwhile, efforts to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in the province have been given a major boost with the addition of 10 testing vehicles from the private sector.

Officials said that the vehicles would enable the testing of at least 24,000 more people per month.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA