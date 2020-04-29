Eswatini records 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 91

The country has embarked on a mass drive to disinfect areas of high traffic, including the market, national court, bus depots, public toilets and police posts in Manzini as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Eswatini has confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number recorded in one day.

This brings the total number of cases in that country to 91.

The country has embarked on a mass drive to disinfect areas of high traffic, including the market, national court, bus depots, public toilets and police posts in Manzini as well.

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said 14 of the new cases were from the Manzini region, four from Lubombo and two from Hhohho regions.

“We had a total number of 202 tests results and 182 of these were negative and 20 were positive. This brings the total number of cases since the beginning of testing to 91.”