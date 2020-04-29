Easing of lockdown will make those with underlying diseases more vulnerable

Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the three main underlying health conditions that pose a concern.

CAPE TOWN - The easing of lockdown regulations brings a higher risk of infection and those with compromised immune systems are being warned to be extra vigilant.

The country enters level 4 restrictions on Friday, which will allow for the opening of more shops and industries.

The vast majority of the country's 93 COVID-19 deaths were people with underlying medical conditions or the elderly.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said lung diseases should also be factored in: “The age of about 63, that is the majority of the people facing difficulty with this infection.”

Senior lecturer and infectious disease specialist at the University of the Free State, Doctor Dewald Steyn, said people should make use of the COVID-19 prevention tips shared by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

“People with underlying medical conditions and are on medication need to make very sure that they take good care of those underlying medical conditions.”

UNAIDS statistics show almost 8 million South Africans are living with HIV/AIDS while 4.5 million people have diabetes.

