View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Easing of lockdown will make those with underlying diseases more vulnerable

Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the three main underlying health conditions that pose a concern.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The easing of lockdown regulations brings a higher risk of infection and those with compromised immune systems are being warned to be extra vigilant.

The country enters level 4 restrictions on Friday, which will allow for the opening of more shops and industries.

The vast majority of the country's 93 COVID-19 deaths were people with underlying medical conditions or the elderly.

Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the three main underlying health conditions that pose a concern.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said lung diseases should also be factored in: “The age of about 63, that is the majority of the people facing difficulty with this infection.”

Senior lecturer and infectious disease specialist at the University of the Free State, Doctor Dewald Steyn, said people should make use of the COVID-19 prevention tips shared by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

“People with underlying medical conditions and are on medication need to make very sure that they take good care of those underlying medical conditions.”

UNAIDS statistics show almost 8 million South Africans are living with HIV/AIDS while 4.5 million people have diabetes.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA