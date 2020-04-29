De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATM

The Public Works Minister is being investigated by the Public Protector's Office after it received a complaint from the African Transformation Movement, claiming proper procurement processes were not followed.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille will soon know the scope of the investigation looking into her role in the building of the R37 million Beitbridge Border Fence.

The Defence Department allegedly requested that a 40-kilometre stretch of the fence be repaired during the shutdown of the country's borders.

The Public Protector's Spokesperson Oupa Sekgwale said the team of investigators would now be writing to the affected parties to ask for more information.

“At this stage, it is pure allegations, there is no indication of a decision reached, we will only arrive at a decision once an investigation is made.”