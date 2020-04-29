COVID-19 quick insights from 28 April

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the increase in infections was to be expected as screening and testing was intensified, Labour Department concerned about the low number of UIF applications from employers and the restaurant industry is given a glimmer of hope.

DAY 32 OF LEVEL 5 LOCKDOWN (ALSO EXACTLY 8 WEEKS SINCE OUR FIRST CONFIRMED CASE)

BY THE NUMBERS

• 4,996 confirmed infections since the virus first arrived in SA.

• 93 deaths - three more than yesterday, all three in the Western Cape.

• Number of patients tested now stands at 185,497.

• 6 million people have been screened countrywide.

• 2,073 patients are listed as recovered.

• Globally, more than 3,060,000 people have tested positive since the virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

• The US has now tipped the million mark in terms of infections, accounting for a third of global positive cases.

HIGH-LEVEL HEALTH BRIEFING – THE TECHNICALITIES

• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize opened up a technical briefing to the media and the public on Tuesday night.

• He says the number of tests has been increasing rapidly, and mass screening is now living up to its name – 6 million people screened countrywide – that's a significant number.

• They’re starting to get enough data to identify interesting trends – they are looking at two main groups of people – those who go to hospital because they are feeling ill and are tested for COVID 19, and those who are specifically referred for testing as a result of mass screening. What they are finding is that the positive test rate is very close in both groups – roughly 3% in people who seek out help, and between 3% and 3,8% in those referred for testing following screening. That means we have yet to see the characteristic steep uptick of infections – or what the minister called an “explosion”.

• He also addressed the issue of Cuban doctors – they arrived on Monday. They’ve already spent 19 days in quarantine in their home country, so they won’t need to spend a full 14 days in quarantine here – they will be screened, though, and then released.

• There are 217 Cuban doctors and they will be deployed to all the provinces – the bulk, though will go to the hotspot areas to help augment health service providers there – 29 go to Gauteng, 28 to KZN, 25 to the Western Cape and 20 to the Eastern Cape.

PROVINCIAL ROUNDUP

• Health MECs all got a chance to talk about their issues and challenges – here are some of the highlights.

• A call from the Western Cape’s MEC – amid the cluster outbreaks that they are tracking in the province – all of which link back to supermarkets and factories. She made the point that labour and employers have to do their bit to help – it can’t all be on Health.

• The Eastern Cape’s MEC flagging the danger of visitors from the Western Cape bringing the virus with them.

• The Gauteng Health MEC flagged his province’s very high recovery rate and his department’s recruitment drive to staff up for the peak (they have 8,000 applications being processed).

ANDIDIKWE-GATE

• The perils of zoom meetings... hey?

• The Eastern Cape Health MEC had just had her say, but her mic was still on and she – quite loudly – exclaimed "andidikwe!" (I’m bored).

• The moderator primly reminded her to mute her mic, which she did.

• The minister, who had just sipped his tea, looked up - priceless.

THE TROUBLE WITH MODELS

• The Health Minister made reference to “media reports” about a bit of a catfight around modelling methods. A former head of the NICD calling into question the model that was initially presented to government and reported on pretty much as gospel prediction by some media houses. It was a static model and has not proved true in reality.

• There’s a saying that goes “all models are wrong but some are useful.”

• Models are based on assumptions. Assumptions can be flawed. Assumptions also change when better information informs them. When the assumptions change, the model changes, and the projected outcomes change too.

• Data is the food that feeds a models bones – the more targeted data available, the more likely the model is to accurately predict various outcomes (this is one of the benefits of a mass screening and testing campaign – lots and lots of data).

• No model is ever going to perfectly predict what happens in reality, because in the making of the model, modellers must choose what to take heed of, what disregard, and what to include but down weight. Often, something that seems trivial, can have a significant effect on an outcome over time.

• The process of building models is iterative, because modellers go back and compare what’s happening in reality to what their model initially predicted, and then try to improve it.

• It’s especially difficult to model an exponential process because so much depends on when exactly you manage to stop the doubling.

• In short, models aren’t meant to be swallowed whole as some kind of mathematical Mystic Meg that perfectly predicts the future but they can give useful suggestions as to outcomes under certain circumstances.

UPDATES ON SOME OF THE KEY ECONOMIC MEASURES

UIF

• UIF has received just over 103,000 applications from employers (representing about 1,75 million employees).

• That’s a very interesting number, because it’s such a small proportion of the 1.8 million employers that are registered on the UIF database (accounting for more than 8 million workers).

• Government is begging employers to do the work and help their employees by lodging claims for UIF – they won’t get full salary, but at least they’ll have something.

• Also, big concerns from the Labour Minister that they have seen very few claims coming through for domestic workers.

• Of those applications received, the UIF has processed 59,000 which means more than 862,000 employees will get paid.

• About 10,000 applications couldn’t be processed cause of errors etc – department is following up on that.

• So far, they’ve paid out R3.3 billion.

• A very clear message from the Labour Minister – if you are an employer and you were not UIF registered or compliant before the lockdown, you can still get right with the fund – register, acknowledge what you owe the fund, and your employees can still benefit – once things are back to normal, you will have to pay off that debt though – as the employer.

• UIF call centre initially had 75 agents now has 400 agents operating the toll-free number (0800 030 007).

HELP FOR TOURISM SECTOR

• The tourism sector relief fund has received 10,000 applications for help but it has yet to disburse any of that money, because it’s waiting for the outcome of a court case.

• AfriForum and Solidarity took government to court to interdict it against running this relief fund taking BBBEE metrics into account – that is currently under consideration by the court, and government hopes it will be resolved by the end of the week.

• There’s only R200 million in the fund, and that will have to cover the whole tourism industry – restaurants included (though there is an overlap with SMME relief fund in their case), before they have spent it all, the ministry cannot go back to Treasury to ask for an expansion of the fund. So basically, this court case is putting everything on hold.

• Small business and Tourism ministers say they are looking at a special fund specifically for the restaurant industry – which will only really be able to get back to anything approaching normal when we get to level one. They have taken the idea of a special fund top Treasury and will brief on the results when they have the answers.

SMALL BUSINESSES

• The SMME relief scheme has approved R235 million in disbursements to businesses who applied for relief (out of a total of R530 million available in the fund).

• This money is meant to support payroll, rental and utilities over three months.

• They believe the scheme has preserved 11,000 jobs to date.

• The spaza shop support scheme is also starting to roll – they’ve had 104 applications for help, of which 88 have already been approved.

• Beneficiaries get R3,500 in seed capital and R3,500 in the form of a revolving loan facility.

SA EXPRESS

• SA Express has been placed in provisional liquidation.

• High Court has given parties until June to argue why it shouldn't be placed in final liquidation.

HOME AFFAIRS

• Interesting to see how rapidly the lockdown changed movement – in February just over 3 million people (citizens and foreigners) passed through various ports of entry and by March that number was down to 2.3 million, and from 1 April to 22 April, it was down to just over 65,000.

• When lockdown started, Home Affairs skinnied down its services – offering only death registration and certificate services, replacement ID, Birth certificate etc services. But babies are still being born every day, so they now have a birth certificate backlog which they will have to make up – and they’re expecting the increase in social grants that kicks in this month will drive demand for birth certificates even more.

GLOBALLY

• Britain is on track to record one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe – data published today showed nationwide fatalities topped 24,000 nine days ago, and they have not even reached their peak yet.

• The Italian Prime Minister has defended his government’s cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown. Italy has recorded the highest number of dead in Europe as a result of COVID-19.

• France is also starting to ease its lockdown from May 11 to avoid an economic meltdown.

• Greece has also released its plan to ease the nationwide lockdown.

• Romania’s president has warned a parliamentary election scheduled for late November or early December might not happen this year if the spread of the virus is not contained.

• The WHO warning the pandemic is "far from over", and is warning of the knock-on effects to normal health services, especially life-saving immunisation for children in the poorest countries.