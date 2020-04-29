Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administration

Premier David Makhura announced the metro’s dissolution, saying it failed to provide services.

JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court has on Wednesday overturned the provincial government's decision to place the Democratic Alliance (DA)-lead City of Tshwane under administration.

An administrator was appointed and the provincial government announced there would be elections within 90 days.

The DA went to court in March to challenge the decision, arguing that premier dissolved the council for political reasons.

More to follow.