City Power to work with scrap metal dealers to tackle cable theft, vandalism
The power utility said at least 25 suspects were arrested for various crimes including cable theft and illegal connections during the lockdown period.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power is bracing for an increase in vandalism and cable theft with recyclers and sharp metal dealers expected to open their doors again once the nationwide lockdown regulations are eased.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the company would be initiating a joint operation with scrap metal dealers across the City of Johannesburg to deal with theft and vandalism.
“Under Level 4 of the lockdown, it means some of the industries including scrap metal dealers will be able to open from 1 May and may want to basically catch up on the lost ground. And we will probably see an increase around the theft of our cables,” Mangena said.
Meanwhile, Mangena said a City Power employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was recovering well.
The utility was forced to shut down its main warehouse in Booysens as a precautionary measure after several employees were asked to self-quarantine.
“The results of the colleague who was working with this employee came back negative and we’ve also managed to trace about 26 contacts of the employee, and they have been notified and advised by the NICD to basically self-isolate while tests are being carried out,” he said.
